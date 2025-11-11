An anonymous bag left for air traffic controllers at Spokane International Airport became the talk of the tower this weekend

Terry Prime pulled up to the gated employee entrance at the Spokane International Airport for his night shift Saturday to find an unfamiliar car waiting at the secure entrance.

In the car was an older couple trying in vain to get someone’s attention over the gate’s intercom.

The couple told Prime they had some gift cards to hand off to air traffic controllers, who’ve gone over 40 days without a paycheck in the longest government shutdown in history.

Prime, a weather observer with the Federal Aviation Administration who works at the airport, happily obliged. The bag was heavier than expected.

“I just figured, well, there’s probably a few gift cards in there, and probably some snacks or something,” Prime said. “I didn’t think much of it.”

It wasn’t until he got to his office and scanned the bag’s contents that he saw just how generous the gift was.

All told, the anonymous couple donated $1,500 in cash cards; 60 worth $25 each.

“I didn’t get their name or anything. Literally, they gave me the bag and they drove away,” Prime said. “It was very trusting of them.”

He passed them off to an air traffic controller the first chance he had.

“She was very thankful, very surprised as you would expect,” Prime said. “Then the whole tower, it kind of became kind of a big talking point that evening. Just everyone seemed really grateful.”

Prime said the gift cards were quickly scooped up by appreciative controllers, distributed until they ran out.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, Prime wanted to get the word out with the hopes that the couple would understand what the generosity meant to air traffic controllers. They’re not authorized to speak to the media, so Prime passed on a written statement from the group, compelled by their gratitude.

“The outpouring of generosity during this difficult time has meant more than we can describe. To the anonymous couple who dropped off gift cards this past Saturday: That was a remarkable gesture of thoughtfulness that alleviates some of the stress that has compounded during this time,” the statement read. “We appreciate the acts of kindness throughout this shutdown from different groups and from families that have provided food. Those gestures reflect the genuine heart of the Spokane community and why we’re so proud to serve you all.”

Now, they just want to know who to thank.

Though appreciative of the extra cash to spend wherever they need, Prime said air traffic controllers can’t accept any more donations in the same setting. It’s a secure facility, and well-intentioned donors may distract the air traffic controllers from their critical role in coordinating airplanes taxiing and in the air.

The attention on air traffic controllers has grown in recent months, with national headlines showcasing extensive travel delays, canceled flights and a shortage of controllers exacerbated by the government shutdown.

There are around 11,000 working nationally, short 3,000 needed, estimated Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in May.

The spotlight on their role only increased Monday morning after President Donald Trump took to Truth Social in a post praising some “GREAT PATRIOTS” continuing to work without pay and slamming air traffic controllers who’ve called in sick during the shutdown.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” the President wrote.

Trump recommended a $10,000 bonus for the “GREAT PATRIOTS.”

In a statement provided to NPR in response to the President’s statement, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association wrote its members are “unsung heroes.”

“This nation’s air traffic controllers have been working without pay for over 40 days. The vast majority of these highly trained and skilled professionals continue to perform one of the most stressful and demanding jobs in the world, despite not being compensated. Many are working six-day weeks and ten-hour days without any pay,” the statement read.

Though times are rough for many amid the government shutdown, Prime said the kind gesture shows Spokane can rally together.

“When there’s bad things happening, it seems like it always pulls the community back together,” Prime said. “Even right now, things are so polarized, but everyone seems to be coming together in this time of need. It’s pretty cool.”