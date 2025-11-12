Trader Joe’s may be headed to Spokane Valley

Trader Joe’s could be coming to Spokane Valley.

Plans to renovate the former Shopko building at 13414 E. Sprague Ave. and convert it into the popular grocery store chain were submitted Wednesday to the city.

Shopko closed the Valley store in 2019.

The application was approved and building plans are under review, according to the application.

Details of the plan were vague. The total cost of the project was listed at $700,000.

People listed on the application could not be reached for comment Wednesday night and one representative declined to comment.

Coval SV LLC, based in Danville, California, owns the 21,500-square-foot building.

There are two Trader Joe’s stores in Spokane – the South Hill location, 2975 E. 29th Ave., opened in 2011 and the store on the North Side, at 5520 N. Division St., opened in 2016.

Another Trader Joe’s store opened in Coeur d’Alene last November.

The nationwide chain is headquartered in California and first opened in 1967 in Pasadena.