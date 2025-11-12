Why apprenticeship programs are seeing growth in WA

By Dahlia Bazzaz Seattle Times

In Washington, more people are getting paid to learn new careers than ever before.

The number of apprentices has soared more than 70% in the past decade, according to a report from the Washington Student Achievement Council, a state agency focused on increasing postsecondary education rates.

The report attributes the surge to growing support across the state and country for these programs, making them more accessible and expanding them beyond construction trades and into industries like health care and education.

It’s an important marker of changing times, as more young people voice interest in a path that doesn’t involve getting a degree from a four-year university. More than 85,000 people have taken part in Washington’s registered apprenticeship system since 2007, according to Amy Roach, assistant director of research and evaluation at WSAC. About 14,500 of them are currently going through a program.

Apprenticeship programs are sponsored by employers, labor unions or trade associations, sometimes in partnership with community and technical colleges. The programs combine paid, on-the-job experience with related classroom instruction. Graduates leave with an industry-recognized credential and, if their program utilizes community college instructors, some college credit.

Washington’s most popular apprenticeships, enrolling 40% of apprentices, are in the building and construction trades, with the Washington State UBC JATC and Northwest Laborers Apprenticeship Committee being among the primary sponsors. Electrician and firefighter apprenticeships are also popular.

Research shows there are economic benefits to both the apprentice and the employee. One 2022 study from the Urban Institute shows that for every dollar an employer spends on an apprentice, they receive $1.44 back. The same study showed apprentices earned 43% more on average after 2 ½ years of enrollment compared to what they made a year before starting. In a comparable group of workers who weren’t in apprenticeship programs, that figure was closer to 16%.

Over the years, the state has created programs and invested millions of dollars into both preparing students for apprenticeship opportunities and helping programs get off the ground. One notable example is through the Career Connect Washington initiative, funded by the Legislature in 2019. The initiative gives grants to help organizations start an apprenticeship program — for example, Cascade Veterinary Clinics launched a Licensed Veterinary Technician program using Career Connect funds. It’s the first of its kind in the nation.

Around the same time, apprentices became eligible to get financial assistance from the Washington College Grant for fees or tuition that might not be covered by their apprenticeship.

In 2024, the state also created the Native American Apprenticeship Assistance Program, which provides tribes with funds to support members who are enrolled in apprenticeships. So far, a total of eight tribes have received close to $960,000.

Still, state officials say Washington’s support of the apprenticeship system has room to grow. Most programs remain concentrated on the west side of the state. In addition, most programs do not offer the opportunity to complete college credits, which could afford someone more flexibility in job selection later on.

“They might be changing careers multiple times in their lifetime,” said Inez Olive, senior director at WSAC.

Funding cuts are another concern. Lawmakers sliced into the Career Connect Washington initiative during the last legislative session, which will impact the state’s ability to fund new apprenticeship programs. And by 2026, the Washington College Grant for Apprenticeship — which has helped thousands of apprentices pay for training and equipment — will be reduced to half of its current maximum award because of the state’s budget shortfall.

Despite these challenges, Olive predicts the number of apprentices will keep climbing as apprenticeships continue to gain popularity as a route to fill workforce needs. She noted that new programs keep emerging in different fields, including maritime and even meat cutting in grocery retail environments.