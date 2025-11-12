WSU earns another recruiting win, landing commitment from 3-star QB/ATH John Johnson out of New Orleans

PULLMAN — Make that two straight days with key recruiting wins for Washington State.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from 3-star QB/ATH John Johnson, who announced his decision Wednesday night, a few days after decommitting from Liberty. A New Orleans native, Johnson turned down offers from Nebraska, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and others to join WSU’s class of 2026, which is now at 24 members.

It caps a recent hot streak for the Cougs, who earned a commitment Tuesday from three-star offensive lineman Derek Worden, who turned down offers from two Big 12 schools and Boise State. Johnson is also the second player from New Orleans’ Edna Karr High to give his pledge to WSU, joining three-star running back Tre Garrison, who announced his decision last week.

Also a basketball and baseball player, Johnson is likely being recruited as an athlete, a versatile catch-all term that gives college coaches some flexibility when the player arrives on campus. But Johnson has starred as a dual-threat QB for Edna Karr, where last year he totaled 4,301 yards and 50 TDs as a junior, leading his group to a 14-0 record and the Louisiana Division I Select state championship.

This fall, he was recognized as the October athlete of the month by the Sugar Bowl, which is played in New Orleans. In October alone, Johnson piled up more than 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in a perfect 5-0 month for Edna Karr, which competes at the 5A level. He passed for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns, also adding more than 400 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

He’s helped lead Edna Karr to a 10-0 record this season, earning a first-round bye in the state playoffs, extending what is now a 22-game win streak. That dates back to 2023.

It’s unclear how WSU plans to play Johnson, but if it’s at QB, that would make two signal-callers in the Cougars’ class of 2026. The other is three-star Hudson Kurland, a native of the Portland area, who announced his commitment back in June.

The early signing period begins Dec. 3, so look for the Cougs to complete their signing class by then.

WSU’s updated class of 2026:

• 3-star QB/ATH John Johnson (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star OL Derek Worden (Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.)

• 3-star WR Jamal Polite Jr. (Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas).

• 3-star RB Tre Garrison (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star CB Willie Breland (Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkinston, Miss.)

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• 3-star CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• 3-star RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• 3-star RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• 3-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• 3-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• 3-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• 3-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• 3-star CB Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• 3-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• 3-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• 3-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• 3-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• 3-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• 3-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• 3-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).