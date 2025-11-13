Train theft attempted in Warden

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

WARDEN – On Wednesday night, Bunge, a food producer located in the 1800 block of West First Street, was nearly a victim of train theft, according to Warden Police Department Chief Jeff Gann.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in history that someone has tried to steal a train from the city of Warden,” Gann said. “It might have happened before, but to my knowledge, it has never happened before.”

When the Warden officer arrived at the scene, he learned that a male subject had gained access to a locomotive and released its brakes, attempting to move the train. At the time, there was an employee working on top of the train. The employee escaped without serious injury, according to WPD.

The suspect, John L. McKernan Vasquez, 40, of Warden, was confronted by employees and fled on foot. Officers located him nearby and when he was told to stop, he again fled on foot. Officers pursued McKernan Vasquez for over a mile before he was located hiding in the brush.

“From what I understand, it was not a constant run. This guy would run and then he would hide. The officers would find him, and he would run again,” Gann said. “The pursuit occurred for around 30-45 minutes. It was a long pursuit to get this person. It was dark, there was some rough terrain, and it was muddy.”

McKernan Vasquez was taken into custody with the assistance of Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“I am proud of the work that my officers put in and thankful for the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office helping to get the guy in custody so he can’t continue to prey on the citizens of our town,” Gann said.

According to the Grant County Jail roster, McKernan was booked into jail for the following charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree theft – attempted, second-degree assault – attempted and a Grant County Superior Court warrant.