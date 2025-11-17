Expanded SeaTac security checkpoint opens ahead of Thanksgiving

Claire Bryan Seattle Times

A newly renovated security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reopens Monday morning, just in time to accommodate the swelling number of people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Checkpoint 6 closed nearly a year ago as part of the rolling $5 billion Upgrade SEA project, which is expected to wrap up by 2026, when Seattle hosts World Cup games.

The new high-ceiling, six-lane checkpoint is located at the north end of the ticketing lobby and has quick access to the D and N concourses. The redesign has doubled the queuing space and tripled the area where travelers gather their belongings after moving through security screening. General, TSA PreCheck, Touchless ID, Premium and CLEAR+ screening will be available at the checkpoint.

There are also newly renovated restrooms, including a companion care restroom with an adult changing table, a nursing room, a water fountain and refill station, as well as new art installations.

Sea-Tac is offering free 90-minute parking Nov. 24 to 30 and Dec. 22 to 28, from 7 p.m. to midnight only, to help avoid congestion during busy holiday pickup and dropoff times.

Earlier this year, Sea-Tac opened a new Checkpoint 1 downstairs at the baggage claim level. The old Checkpoint 1 became Checkpoint 2, and as a result of the renumbering, the old Checkpoint 5 is now known as Checkpoint 6.