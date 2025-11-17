WSU’s Jimmy Rogers says ‘we decided to part ways’ with WR Devin Ellison, safety Cale Reeder to return for season finale

PULLMAN – Coach Jimmy Rogers kept his cards close to the vest on the topic of wide receiver Devin Ellison departing the program.

Ellison is no longer with the Cougars, a team spokesman confirmed over the weekend, ending his WSU career with 19 snaps in two games. But on Monday, when asked about Ellison’s departure, Rogers declined to say who made the decision.

“We just decided to part ways. I wish Devin the best,” Rogers said. “Good kid. Wish nothing but the best for him moving forward.”

What led to Ellison leaving the program?

“That’s for me and Devin,” Rogers said.

Last winter, Ellison chose WSU over finalists University of Central Florida and Boise State. The Broncos made last year’s College Football Playoff . Ellison never became a consistent part of the wideout rotation with the Cougars, even when he was healthy.

Instead, receivers Tony Freeman and Josh Meredith, the latter of whom caught his third touchdown pass of the season in WSU’s win over Louisiana Tech last weekend, have solidified themselves as WSU’s top wideouts.

Reeder to return and other injury updates

WSU safety Cale Reeder is expected to return from injury in the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Oregon State on Nov. 29, Rogers said. Reeder was a surprise scratch against Louisiana Tech, missing that game with an undisclosed injury, which prompted coaches to give more snaps to Reeder’s backup, veteran Matt Durrance, who played 50 snaps – after recording only eight in the previous game.

Reeder has blossomed into a key cog in the Cougs’ defense, recording more than 100 snaps in his last two games combined. But in his absence, coaches weren’t able to go to junior college transfer safety Duhron Goodman, who was also out with an injury. Goodman is expected to miss the remainder of the season with his injury, Rogers said.

Goodman started his career at Portland State before spending last season at College of the Canyons (California), where he collected one interception and four pass breakups. But in a backup role, he has seen just 44 snaps in eight games at WSU.

It’s an unfortunate turn of luck for the Cougars, whose safety group profiled as the team’s top strength on defense. Veteran Tucker Large has excelled this season, as has Reeder, but now the latter is expected to miss two straight games. After falling out of the rotation in recent weeks, Durrance will now be thrust into a bigger role this weekend against No. 21 James Madison, which is led by dual-threat QB Alonza Barnett III.

Transfer defensive tackle Mike Sandjo could be looking at a medical redshirt season, Rogers added. After transferring from SMU ahead of this season, injuries have limited Sandjo to just 105 snaps in four games. He hasn’t played since WSU’s win over Colorado on Sept. 27.

In that position group, sophomore Kaden Beatty is questionable to return against James Madison, Rogers said. Beatty hasn’t played since the same game, missing time with an undisclosed injury.