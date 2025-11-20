Fuel facility expansion approved to build 500,000 gallon tank at the Spokane International Airport

The Spokane Airport Board approved a motion on Thursday to construct a 500,000 gallon fuel tank.

Currently the airport has three 250,000 gallon tanks on site. Ezra Eckhardt, the chair of the Spokane Airport Board, said the project would add about 65% capacity, increasing their reserve from 750,000 gallons to 1.25 million gallons.

Airlines are responsible for providing and paying for their own fuel, but the Spokane International Airport maintains reserves available for planes, should they need it. The three existing fuel tanks are all more than 30 years old.

Eckhardt said that engineers have yet to design the project and he anticipates construction will be finished about 18 months from November 2025. Garco Construction has been awarded the contract.

The approximate price for this new addition is planned to be $8.8 million.