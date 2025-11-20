Jim Brickman gives the gift of Christmas to Bing concertgoers

From staff reports

Grammy-nominated pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman is ringing in the Christmas season this weekend.

Brickman, born and raised in Ohio, is known for his success in a variety of different areas of music, such as pop, adult contemporary, new age, country, and more.

He has also become known for his passionate live performances and songs like “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “Reflection,” and “Valentine” with Martina McBride.

Brickman’s Christmas concerts usually include performances of classics like “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and more.

In 2003, Brickman and his album “Peace” were Grammy-nominated for Best Pop Instrumental Album. His album “Faith” was nominated for Best New Age Album in 2009.

Brickman will be joined by actor and fellow musician John Trones at the Bing Crosby Theater on Sunday. Tickets starting at $37.50 can be purchased through the venue website.