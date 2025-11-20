WSU’s class of 2026 reaches two dozen with addition of athlete Brady Hummel, a flip from Nevada

PULLMAN — As college football’s early signing period nears, Washington State’s next class is rounding to form.

The Cougars have earned a commitment from class of 2026 athlete Brady Hummel, who announced his decision on Thursday morning, flipping his pledge from Nevada to WSU. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Hummel is a native of the Reno area, playing at Spanish Springs High.

After a lot of thought and consideration I’ve decided to flip my commitment to Washington St University!! I’m beyond blessed and excited for this opportunity. It’s always been Gods plan!! Go Cougs @WazzuRogers @PeteMenage @andy_lucas98 @CoachACalcutta @ColemanWalker_ @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/sRMAzqfvUy — Brady Hummel (@BradyHummel4) November 20, 2025

Hummel also turned down offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and FCS clubs Eastern Washington and Portland State to join WSU’s class of 2026, which is now at 24 members. A two-way player at Spanish Springs, Hummel earned back-to-back 5A Northern League MVP honors the last two years.

Hummel had been committed to hometown Nevada since September, but after offering him in late October, WSU coaches got him on a visit to Pullman last weekend, and a few days later, he became a Coug.

This season, Hummel has played wide receiver and defensive back, hauling in 75 catches for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he’s totaled 55 tackles (five for loss) and five interceptions, plus one forced fumble and one recovered fumble. He’s played all over the field for Spanish Springs, which is 12-0 ahead of a state playoff game next week. It’s clear he’s the focal point of the team’s offense and defense.

With the early signing period set for Dec. 3, WSU coaches have less than two weeks to complete their class of 2026. The last few Cougar recruiting classes have hovered in the mid- to high-20s, so at 24 currently, it’s possible they add one or two more pieces.

WSU has had to backfill a few spots because of decommitments. Eight players have backed out of their pledges to the Cougars, and four have flipped to Power 4 schools, including cornerback Kameron Hurst (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Beckett Schreiber (Minnesota), running back John Hebert (Houston) and wide receiver Hudson Lewis, who changed his commitment to Utah, only to flip again, this time to Oregon.

WSU’s updated class of 2026:

• ATH Brady Hummel (Spanish Springs, Sparks, Nev.)

• 3-star QB/ATH John Johnson (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star OL Derek Worden (Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.)

• 3-star WR Jamal Polite Jr. (Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas).

• 3-star RB Tre Garrison (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star CB Willie Breland (Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkinston, Miss.)

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• 3-star CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• 3-star RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• 3-star RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• 3-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• 3-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• 3-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• 3-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• 3-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• 3-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• 3-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• 3-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• 3-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• 3-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• 3-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).