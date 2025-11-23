The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane International Airport now offering direct flights to Phoenix; prices start as low as $29

Holiday travelers wait to check in at the Southwest Airlines ticket counters Dec. 23, 2020, at the Spokane International Airport. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Elena Perry elenap@spokesman.com(509) 459-5270
Spokane travelers looking for some sun now have a direct route in a new nonstop flight to Phoenix out of Spokane International Airport.

Frontier Airlines launched Sunday a direct service from Spokane to Phoenix that will operate twice per week.

The airline is also offering a temporary promotional rate for flights to Phoenix at $29 with several stipulations. Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance of the flight and must be bought by Dec. 3.

The flight must be between Dec. 3 and Feb. 28, with several blocks of time exempt from the deal, including surrounding the upcoming holidays. Black out days are from Dec. 18 to Jan 6, 16, 17 and 19 and Feb. 13, 15 and 16.