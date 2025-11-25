New interim pastor brings focus on gender equality, community outreach to Post Falls church

By Max Broennle FāVS News

Community Presbyterian Church has brought in the Rev. Betsey Moe to be their new interim pastor, and she’s bringing goals of community outreach, maximizing resources and gender equality with her to Post Falls.

After working with the Protestant Center for Pastoral Studies in Central America , or CEDEPCA, Moe feels as though she has discovered a new side of her faith that explores how her identity as a woman impacts how she navigates the world.

“I have worked in churches since 2003, and I never focused on gender justice … And (CEDEPCA) invited me into that,” Moe said.

Moe said she both learned from the people in Guatemala and had the opportunity to teach Scripture through an interpretation of the Bible that emphasizes gender equality. She believes this is especially relevant now because of the political state of Idaho.

“I’m really aware of this dynamic in Post Falls, or in Idaho, where women’s rights are kind of eroding in a lot of different venues,” Moe said.

Idaho, within the last five years, has increased restrictions on women’s health care access, as many OB-GYNs have left the state due to abortion bans, according to ABC News.

Moe now sees equality as a part of her faith.

“There’s something really powerful about being a woman and preaching the Gospel,” she said. “I see how Jesus pushed against boundaries and really opened up the way for women.”

According to Mark Sipe, a member of CPC, the church has worked with single mothers in the past, as they saw a need within their community.

Moe expressed how she feels she sees the world and her call to preach more clearly than before working on gender equality.

“I thought the Gospel was full for me before, but it feels even fuller and more Technicolor,” she said.

After spending five years in Guatemala, Moe and her family decided it was best to return to Spokane. She was quickly invited to preach at CPC as a guest pastor. After the community resonated with her first sermon, the church kept asking her to return.

“That initial time where my family and I went, and I preached for the first time at CPC, we all just loved it,” she said.

Moe said the community, food and warmth of the people drew Moe and her family to the church and eventually to accepting the role as their interim pastor.

“Authentic community, you know, that’s what we want for our kids, too, the life where they aren’t just a part of things and kind of on the edges, but feel really known and valued,” she said.

Moe intends to expand community outreach through the Ezra 3 Project – a cohort of five churches who are working together to use the available resources.

The Presbyterian churches involved with CPC on the Ezra 3 Project include First Presbyterian Church of Sandpoint and four others in Washington: Bethany Presbyterian Church (Spokane), Whitworth Church (Spokane), First Presbyterian Church of Spokane and Washtucna Community Church.

Sipe, who works with Moe on the Ezra 3 Project, said they’re paying attention to what the communities need instead of what the church might want to see from their community.

“We’ve had a focus outwardly trying to serve the community and this is … like going up another level,” Sipe said, referring to the addition of Moe.

As Moe continues her work with CPC, she is looking toward the future with excitement.

“I am really excited to bring a spirit of hope and optimism about the future,” Moe said.