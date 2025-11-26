Collector: 36-year STA driver has dozens of nostalgic pinball machines in game room: ‘I’m over the top in everything I do!’

Mike Hogue has 29 pinball machines in his game room. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

An available electrical outlet spawned a collection of pinball games that offers Mike Hogue an ongoing entertainment outlet.

Twenty-five years ago, he looked at an empty socket in his home and wondered what he could plug into it.

“I’m a gamer,” he said. “I like all kinds of games – I was an arcade guy.”

So, he purchased an “Indiana Jones” pinball game.

One wasn’t enough. Hogue got connected with the pinball community and learned that a guy on Whidbey Island was selling his collection.

“In 2015, I drove over and bought his collection,” he recalled.

Hogue is a 36-year STA driver, so you’d think long drives wouldn’t appeal. Not so.

“I love to drive,” he said.

He’s driven the Alaska Highway to pick up a game, and also to San Jose.

Hogue hasn’t even played his “Pirates of the Caribbean” machine due to a promise made to a friend.

“We drove down to Coos Bay to get it, and I promised I wouldn’t play it until he could.”

Pinball shows combine his two favorite things: gaming and travel. He attended four of them last year.

“I’m over the top in everything I do!”

Hogue’s collection peaked at 49 machines before he parted with some. He framed in his Mead basement specifically to house his collection.

“It’s a cool place to hang out,” he said.

He currently has 29, but he’s selling two of them, including “The Addams Family” game.

Released in 1992, it sold over 20,000 units and is considered to be the most popular pinball machine of all time.

That doesn’t mean he’s downsizing – he’s ordered three more machines.

“Part of the fun is working on them,” he said. “I sold most of the ones I restored.”

His collection leans toward the nostalgic.

Hogue pointed to “Scooby Doo” and “Looney Tunes” machines.

“I grew up with those shows,” said Hogue, 63. “They’re part of my childhood.”

Movies also play a big part in his collection.

Spooky Pinball games “Halloween” and “Evil Dead” offer thrilling yet creepy entertainment.

“The ‘Evil Dead’ game is brand new,” he said. “I got it last year.”

Part of the fun of Hogue’s machines is the toppers.

Pinball toppers are decorative and often 3D interactive accessories that sit on top of a pinball machine’s backbox, serving as both artistic showpieces and functional enhancements.

His “Godfather 50th anniversary” game features a topper with mobsters firing Tommy guns.

All his machines are set to free-play mode, so guests can enjoy as many games as it takes to get the high score on the hard-to-find “The Big Lebowski” machine.

“That one took me 10 years to get,” he said.

Most collectors have a “one that got away item.” For Hogue, it’s “Beetlejuice.”

“They only made 1,000, and I couldn’t get one.”

His newest addition, a collector’s edition “Harry Potter” game, was worth the wait.

Author J.K. Rowling resisted selling the rights to make the game for many years before finally entrusting her characters and stories to Jersey Jack Pinball.

The machine features a glittering playfield, and its sides are decorated with the original artwork from the films.

And the game that started it all?

“I’m on my third version of ‘Indian Jones,’ ” Hogue said. “Same game play, but the machine is so much nicer.”

His favorite thing about his collection is watching guests’ reactions when they walk into the splendor of his game room.

“I love watching people’s faces when they see all the games.”

“The variety and desirability of the games I have is fun,” he said. “I like ’em all. My motto is never grow up!”