Spokane funds 50 more shelter beds with emergency funds as winter approaches

Spokane has contracted with four homeless shelters to add 50 beds to the system and boost mobile medication-assisted drug treatment services ahead of the winter and shortly following the city’s pivot to tougher laws against sleeping and sitting on public property.

The funding was authorized in late October, following a declaration of emergency by Mayor Lisa Brown immediately after the city’s new homelessness laws were approved by the City Council.

“As we head into colder weather, it is imperative that we do what we can to keep people safe and sheltered,” Brown said. “This emergency declaration was critical in helping the City of Spokane expand emergency shelter capacity and provide needed assistance to those who may be on the brink of becoming homeless.”

The new beds will be dispersed in existing shelters operated by Revive Counseling Services, Jewels Helping Hands, the YWCA, and Community, Advocacy and Treatment – the recently rebranded organization formerly known as Compassionate Addiction Treatment.

Community, Advocacy and Treatment will also be providing the additional medication-assisted treatment services.