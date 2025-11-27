Dolly Parton shares Thanksgiving message amid health challenges

By Anika Reed and Brendan Morrow USA TODAY

Dolly Parton is giving thanks after a difficult year.

After missing events as she continues to grapple with health challenges, the country music legend shared a heartwarming message to her fans on Thanksgiving day.

“Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessing this Thanksgiving,” Parton said cheerily in a video posted to Instagram Thursday, Nov. 27. “I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years.”

She nodded to one of her hit songs in her message. “So happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

The legendary country star’s message comes after a tumultuous year as she’s dealt with ongoing health issues following the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

She tried to calm worried fans in October, noting that after Dean’s death she “didn’t take care of myself” and “let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

“I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am,” Parton said in the October video posted to Instagram, captioning the post, “I ain’t dead yet!”

“Do I look sick to you?” Parton said in the video. “I’m working hard here!”

Earlier this month, the country legend was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame in Orlando, Florida, but was not able to attend.

She accepted in video message shared on Dollywood’s Instagram page instead.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” Parton said in the video. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

She also accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via video, though reps had said well in advance of honorary Oscar ceremony the Governors Awards that she would not be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

“We didn’t have too much to share, but my mama and daddy showed me that the more you give, the more blessings come your way,” Parton said in the video acceptance. “And I have been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible, like with this award tonight.”

Though she hasn’t revealed the details of her health challenges, she has maintained a positive attitude. “Everybody says, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what?” she said in a sit-down interview with People. “If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’”