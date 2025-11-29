Difference makers: Caleb Francl has another standout game; Tony Freeman impresses on special teams

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Caleb Francl

The senior linebacker is spotlighted here for the second consecutive week after recording an interception for the second straight game and assisting on another WSU takeaway. Francl, a South Dakota State transfer, teamed with Cougar safety Matt Durrance for a big hit on Oregon State receiver Trent Walker, knocking the ball free on the Beavers’ opening possession. WSU linebacker Parker McKenna recovered. Midway through the second quarter, with OSU driving in WSU territory, Beavers quarterback Tristan Ti’a attempted a pass over the middle, but Francl stepped in front of the intended target for a pick. Francl added a QB hit, a pass deflection and totaled five tackles during his final game in Pullman.

Tony Freeman

The junior receiver had a productive game on offense, but his most significant contribution came on special teams. Freeman returned six punts for 169 yards, breaking off returns of 43, 27 and 24 yards – he also had a 59-yard return near the end of the first half, but lost the ball at the end of the run. Nevertheless, his special-teams exploits sparked WSU’s offense, which took advantage of short fields after each of those three other Freeman returns and capped the drives with touchdowns. Late in the third quarter, Freeman had more punt-return yards than Oregon State’s offense had in total. Freeman also recorded a team-high 84 receiving yards on seven catches – 74 yards on six receptions in the first half.