Lululemon opens new location in River Park Square

From staff reports

After more than a decade in this historic Crescent Building, lululemon has relocated across the street to a larger ground floor space in River Park Square, where Banana Republic used to reside.

The global athletic apparel brand is known for its premium technical clothing designed for yoga, running, training and everyday performance.

The downtown shopping center is owned by Centennial Properties, an affiliate of the Cowles Company, which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.

A ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Downtown Spokane Partnership took place Wednesday.

For more information on lululemon, visit shop.lululemon.com.