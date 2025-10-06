Hurricane center says tropical depression likely to form this week

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Monday continued to give high chances that a system in the Atlantic will develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm and threaten the Caribbean.

As of the NHC’s 2 p.m. tropical outlook, the broad area of low pressure associated with a low-altitude tropical wave dubbed Invest 95L had a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic.

“Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while it moves quickly west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic, approaching the northern Leeward Islands by the latter part of the week,” forecasters said.

The NHC gave it a 50% chance to develop in the next two days and 70% in the next seven.

The forecast bubble for just where it could form includes parts of the Caribbean. Most models have the system moving out into the open Atlantic and not becoming a threat to Florida or the U.S. coast.

It could become the 10th tropical cyclone of the 2025 season, and could form into Tropical Storm Jerry.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.