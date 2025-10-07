On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
12:08 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit FS1
2:08 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs TBS / TruTV
4:08 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (if necessary) FS1
6:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers TBS / TruTV
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Miami NBATV
7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBATV
Basketball, WNBA Finals
5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Missouri State at Middle Tennessee ESPN2
5 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports
Golf
1:30 p.m.: NB3 Collegiate Match Play Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Washington TNT
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
11 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
