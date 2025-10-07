The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
49°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

12:08 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit FS1

2:08 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs TBS / TruTV

4:08 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (if necessary) FS1

6:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers TBS / TruTV

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Miami NBATV

7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBATV

Basketball, WNBA Finals

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Missouri State at Middle Tennessee ESPN2

5 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports

Golf

1:30 p.m.: NB3 Collegiate Match Play Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Washington TNT

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

11 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change