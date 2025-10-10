Central Cascade Boardshop builds community while fueling snowboarding passion in NCW

By Matthew Carnero-Macias Wenatchee World

A small business with a big vision, Central Cascade Boardshop has become a destination for riders of all ages from across Washington looking for new gear and a place to gather and talk powder.

The Central Cascades are home to elk, bobcats and snow rippers. Local ski and snowboard resorts are reopening for the season, inviting outdoor recreationists to dust off their gear and celebrate another snow year.

Bran McGinley opened Central Cascade Boardshop in October 2021 after leaving the social work field.

“I mean for us, honestly, it was never about taking over the world or becoming a big shop,” McGinley said. “It’s all about having a place where the youth could come and hang out and have a chance to be a kid, but also work and grow.”

Originally from Portland, McGinley and his wife moved to the Wenatchee area in 2014.

During his Oregon days, McGinley skated and was naturally drawn to a board. He picked up snowboarding later in life.

Unlike other winter sports and performance stores in the area, Central Cascade specializes exclusively in snowboard gear.

“When we opened, we had bought these big church pews and we had them lengthwise of the store so we could keep people separated,” McGinley said. “We kind of built the store around COVID-19 rules.”

Boots are the shop’s top seller, followed closely by snowboards.

“In November, we’re getting ready for Christmas shopping and Mission Ridge reopening,” McGinley said. “We’re also preparing for Pray for Snow events in the area.”

Giving back to the culture and community, Central Cascade regularly donates to snowboard and ski events and programs, including Stevens Pass Rail Jams and Leavenworth Ski Hill.

The snowboard community continues to grow every year, McGinley said. Not only does the shop benefit, but the rising interest keeps demand steady.

“It’s grown significantly just as the Wenatchee population has continued to grow, more kids are getting into snowboarding, and more people are moving here,” McGinley said. “Mission Ridge is becoming more snowboard-friendly and putting on more programs. 100LAPS terrain park up there is probably one of the best-known parks in the state.”

He added that Westsiders continue to come in droves to recreate in Chelan County. Stevens Pass (on the border of King and Chelan counties), Leavenworth Ski Hill and Mission Ridge drive snowboarding tourism.

“Mission Ridge is drawing a lot more people from the west side to come out and ride because they’re tired of waiting in longer lines on those west side mountains,” McGinley said. “There are more families coming over for weekend riding. We take care of and maintain their boards for them, and they end up purchasing from us as a result.”

When snow is in the forecast, business starts to pick up at Central Cascade. McGinley said it’s a reminder to take stock of snowboard gear before the season begins.

Central Cascade also works to lower and remove cost barriers for new riders.

McGinley said an entry-level setup costs $600 to $700. In some cases, he and his team refer beginners to more affordable options at Colchuck Consignment in Cashmere.

Saturday, Oct. 4, was Central Cascade’s opening for the 2025-26 season. McGinley said it was the busiest since the store opened in 2021.

There’s a strong sense of passion for youth and community at Central Cascade.

“As far as social work goes, and working within the community, snowboarding is a community that’s within Wenatchee, and it’s a community that I was able to connect with,” McGinley said. “I still get to work with the youth who come in. I’m able to tie it all together here.”

Sarah Knoop is the shop’s bookkeeper and a retired ski instructor who previously worked at Stevens Pass and Schweitzer Mountain in Idaho. Central Cascade gave her an opportunity to return to the workforce.

“Bran and I were on a snowboard trip with family when he mentioned that he needed someone to help him with the back end of the shop,” Knoop said. “I said to him, ‘I would love to do something like that,’ because at the time I had been a stay-at-home mom for a long time.”

Besides managing finances and operations, Knoop has taken on an elder role as the shop mom, keeping everyone fed and in good spirits.

“We’re here to make people get stoked on the snow,” Knoop said. “Spread the love, spread the joy.”

When Knoop joined in 2021, her goal was to make steady, incremental improvements to drive business growth. She said little to no money goes toward traditional advertising; instead, social media and word-of-mouth make the shop a destination.

“Customer-wise, we’ve definitely grown, and about three years ago we did a significant facelift,” she said. “Every year we’re digging our feet in a little deeper.”

McGinley said about 95% of the inventory is imported from Dubai, Austria and China. There are few domestic snowboard manufacturers, with the closest suppliers being One Ball Jay, now ONE MFG, in Tacoma and Never Summer boards from Colorado.

“The cost of making snowboards in the states is probably higher than getting them made elsewhere,” he said. “I know a lot of companies have been moving and trying to find more sustainable places to make boards.”

Oliver Cawdery, a senior at Eastmont High School, was hired in October 2021 when the shop was still in its early form. He met McGinley on a slope and was offered a job.

“I started snowboarding when I was 9 years old,” Cawdery said. “It’s always kind of been my outlet. In the last few years, it’s been an amazing connecting place, whether it’s at the shop or being on the mountain. I’ve met tons of incredible people that I’ll stay connected to for my entire life, all because we like to slide on snow.”

Cawdery handles gear service at the shop and has worked on hundreds of snowboards. His services include basic tunes, hot wax, edge sharpening, base grinding, base patches and full rebuilds.

Cawdery plans to pursue a career in forest management and wildland firefighting but said snowboarding will always be a part of his life.

“I can always come here, and the people, everything about this place has just been nothing short of perfect,” he said. “It’s the perfect environment for me to be in. Outside of snowboarding, Bran, Sarah and the whole crew have always treated me so well and kind of raised me, I guess. It’s been awesome to be a part of.”

Central Cascade Boardshop is open from October to April at 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave. Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The shop is closed Sunday.