Mississippi State cancels home-and-home series with Washington State in 2030-31

From staff reports

There won’t be another “Mike Leach Bowl” coming to the Palouse any time soon.

Mississippi State has canceled the home-and-home series with Washington State scheduled for 2030 and 2031, exercising a new clause adopted by the Southeastern Conference to void a scheduling contract without financial penalty to either party.

Multiple SEC teams have taken similar steps with the conference going from an eight-to nine-game conference schedule in 2026.

The games would have featured two teams coached by Mike Leach, who died in 2022 as the active coach of Mississippi State. WSU and Texas Tech – another one of Leach’s former programs – honored the coach during a game played last year in Pullman.

WSU has a 2032 date at Texas Tech, along with other games scheduled against Arizona (2026-27), Washington (2026-28), Kansas State (2026, 2029), Kansas (2027-28) and Virginia (2031).