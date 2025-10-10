Tropical Storm Jerry douses Caribbean as NHC names new storm Karen

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center on Friday said Tropical Storm Jerry was dropping torrents of rain on the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands while the season’s 11th named storm came in the form of Subtropical Storm Karen.

As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. Eastern time advisory, Jerry had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was located about 140 miles north of the Leewards and 840 miles south of Bermuda moving northwest at 16 mph.

All tropical storm warnings have ended.

The system is forecast to shift more to the north on Friday and Saturday and move into the open Atlantic and then turn to the northeast away from Bermuda.

“Little change in strength is expected during the next few days,” forecasters said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 185 miles from its center.

The storm is forecast to bring 4-6 inches of rain on Barbuda and 2-4 inches across other Leeward Islands as well as the Virgin Islands. Parts of Puerto Rico could also see 2-4 inches with some areas getting as much as 6 inches that could bring the risk of flash flooding.

Swells from Jerry will bring heavy surf and rip current conditions across the Leeward, Windward and Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico on Friday spreading farther west to the Greater Antilles.

Also late Thursday, the NHC began advisories on the season’s 11th named storm, Subtropical Storm Karen.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Karen had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph located about 610 miles north-northwest of the Azores headed northeast at 9 mph. Winds of 40 mph extend out up to 45 miles, but it’s no threat to land.

“Little change in strength is forecast through tonight, and the system is expected to become a post-tropical low tonight or early Saturday and open into a trough soon thereafter,” forecasters said.

Of the 11 named storms so far, four have grown into hurricanes, with three of those reaching major hurricane status. Only Tropical Storm Chantal made a U.S. landfall so far this year.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.