Difference makers: Isaac Terrell helps Cougars slow down Trinidad Chambliss, No. 4 Rebels offense

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Isaac Terrell

The Cougs’ junior defensive end, in the midst of a breakout season, had a career day against a formidable opponent. Terrell spearheaded WSU’s strong defensive effort, logging two sacks, plus two tackles for loss in the run game. He also forced a fumble on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on the WSU 28 yard line in the second quarter, and the Cougars recovered. He got to Chambliss again on a third down in the third quarter. Terrell’s final highlight gave WSU life at the end of the game. He posted a TFL on Rebels tailback Kewan Lacy on a third down on Ole Miss’ final drive, forcing a punt and giving WSU one more possession.

Trinidad Chambliss

A rising star at quarterback for Ole Miss, Chambliss had a bit of a slow start but settled in during the second half and made enough plays to give the Rebels some separation. Chambliss went 20 of 29 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, firing a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Ole Miss ahead by 10 points with 6:51 remaining. The senior Division II transfer from Ferris State added a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He completed 11 straight passes during the second quarter, including a 2-yard scoring throw right before halftime to give Ole Miss its first lead. The Rebels will need Chambliss at their best when they take on Georgia next weekend.