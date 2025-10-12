Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted kissing on her yacht

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing and canoodling on the singer’s yacht over the weekend, reigniting romance rumors that had seemed to fizzle out with the summer.

Trudeau, 53, was shirtless and Perry, 40, wore a bathing suit as they shared a passionate embrace aboard the 79-foot vessel anchored off Southern California’s Santa Barbara coast, as TMZ reported. Numerous outlets credited photos obtained by the Daily Mail of the pair standing on the deck, lips locked and bodies intertwined, to prove their romance point.

The two first sparked dating whispers in July, when the “Roar” singer and the Canadian politician were spotted dining together in Montreal. A short time later, Trudeau attended the Montreal show of Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour with 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace, looking just as entranced as his teen.

At the same time, the pair did not seem inclined to ignite any fireworks. Perry had split with fiancé Orlando Bloom about a month earlier after nine years of back-and-forth dating that produced a daughter, and Trudeau was fresh off his 2023 divorce from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he shares three children.

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” a Canadian source told People in August. “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”