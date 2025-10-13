Spokane International Airport won’t play DHS secretary’s video blaming Democrats for shutdown

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is shown in a video displayed at some airports blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. The video is not allowed to be shown at the Spokane Airport because it violates the airport’s policies. (Department of Homeland Security)

WASHINGTON – Spokane International Airport will not display a video in which the Department of Homeland Security chief blames Democrats in Congress for the government shutdown, a spokesman for the airport said in a statement Monday.

In the video, first reported by Fox News, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says it is the Transportation Security Administration’s “top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” while suggesting that any delays at TSA checkpoints are the fault of the minority party in Congress.

“Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” Noem says. “We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Some government watchdog groups say statements like Noem’s may violate the Hatch Act of 1939, which prohibits government officials from engaging in politics or attempting to influence an election while on the job, but that law is enforced only at the president’s discretion. Todd Woodard, Spokane International Airport’s marketing and public affairs director, said in a statement that the video conflicts with the airport’s own policies.

“Due to the Airport’s established First Amendment Policy, it is unable to accommodate the request to post U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary Noem’s video on the Airport’s owned monitor located in the public space of the Airport’s Terminal building,” Woodard said.

He cited a section of that policy that prohibits “advertisements that promote or oppose (i) the election of any person for any office; or (ii) any legislation, initiative, referendum or ballot proposition measure.”

Other airports across the country have similarly declined to play the clip of Noem at TSA checkpoints, where videos featuring DHS secretaries are often played on loop. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and airports in cities including Cleveland, Phoenix and Los Angeles also won’t show the recorded message, the Washington Post reported.