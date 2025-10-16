US budget deficit falls $41 billion to $1.775 trillion in fiscal 2025

By David Lawder Reuters

The U.S. budget deficit shrank by $41 billion to $1.775 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year, despite a $118 billion increase in revenues from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Treasury Department reported on Thursday.

The results for the year ended September 30, which include nearly nine months of Trump’s second term in the White House, compared to a $1.817 trillion deficit in fiscal 2024. It was the first time the annual deficit had fallen since 2022, when the unwinding of COVID-19 relief programs brought spending down.

The smaller deficit was aided by a record $195 billion in net customs receipts for the fiscal year, an increase of $118 billion from the prior year as new Trump tariffs rolled in.

Total receipts for fiscal 2025 were a record $5.235 trillion, up $317 billion, or 6%, from the $4.918 trillion in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 outlays also were a record at $7.01 trillion, up $275 billion, or 4%, from the $6.735 trillion in the prior fiscal year.

A U.S. Treasury official said the department calculated an estimated deficit-to-GDP ratio of 5.9% for fiscal 2025, but declined to say what GDP estimate was used. This figure compares to an actual 6.3% deficit-to-GDP ratio for fiscal 2024.

For the 2025 fiscal year’s final month of September, the Treasury reported a record surplus of $198 billion, up $118 billion, or 147%, from the same month in the prior year.