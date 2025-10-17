French star Brigitte Bardot, 91, hospitalized with ‘serious illness’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

French film star Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalized with “a serious illness” since late last month.

The 91-year-old former sex symbol and animal rights activist should be released in coming days after three weeks at a private hospital in Toulon, about 40 miles southwest of her home in Saint-Tropez, according to local outlet Var-Matin.

Despite her projected release, the BAFTA nominee’s “condition remains worrying” after she underwent “surgery in the context of a serious illness.”

Bernard d’Ormale, to whom Bardot has been married since 1992, told the outlet in summer 2023 that she was briefly under observation after firefighters treated her at their French Riviera home due to difficulty breathing.

Her breathing “was harder than usual but she didn’t lose consciousness,” d’Ormale said at the time.

“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he explained of the then-88-year-old.

The “…And God Created Woman” actress’ hospitalization comes on the heels of her Sept. 28 birthday and the release of her ABC book, “Mon BBcédaire.”

According to a translated description, the book “reveals an intimate and personal collection of definitions, written entirely by hand” and is “a testament to her character and extraordinary personality.”

Bardot’s legacy — following her retirement from the screen after 1973’s “The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot” — has been a thorny one. In 2020, she defended acclaimed French director Roman Polanski, who is wanted in the U.S. after pleading guilty in 1977 to statutory rape.

Over a decade earlier, in 2008, Bardot was herself caught in the crosshairs of the law when she was convicted of provoking discrimination and racial hatred of Muslims, for which she was fined over $23,000 and ordered to pay $1,555 in damages to a French NGO intended to combat racism.