Two-minute drill: WSU’s keys to victory against No. 18 Virginia

Here is what to watch for when Washington State takes on No. 18 Virginia, set for 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. local time) on The CW.

When Virginia has the ball…

At any moment, it might not matter which Cavalier has the ball in their hands, from quarterback Chandler Morris to running back J’Mari Taylor to wide receivers Trell Harris or Cam Ross. To have any shot at pulling an upset as 17.5-point underdogs, the Cougars will have to tackle them.

WSU has missed 102 tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus, which is the second-most nationwide. Two of the three players who have missed the most tackles in the country are Cougars: Linebackers Caleb Francl (16) and Anthony Palano (14). In a close loss to SEC power Ole Miss last weekend, WSU whiffed on 21 tackles, including seven from Francl and three apiece from Palano and safety Tucker Large.

Some of those are to be expected against the caliber of players at Ole Miss – running back Kewan Lacy has forced some of the most missed tackles in the country – but the sheer totals are hampering the Cougars’ defense. That figures prominently against Virginia’s offense, which averages 217.5 rushing yards per game, ranked 18th nationwide.

More specifically, WSU defenders would do well to wrap up Taylor, UVA’s lead running back. On 91 carries, he’s churned out 465 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which is tied for the sixth-most rushing scores in college football. Taylor has also forced 25 missed tackles, including eight in one game earlier this year. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 204 pounds, Taylor has a low center of gravity, putting extra onus on Cougar defenders to bring him down on first contact.

“We’re terrible right now at tackling,” WSU coach Jimmy Rogers said. “What do I think leads to it? Poor technique in tackling, breaking down too far away, not keeping your leverage on the ball, not having the right foot up on contact, not trusting the guy inside of me, being out of control and not maybe giving up 2-3 more yards if I just slow my tempo slightly. But my feet are a big part of how I can make tackles, not dropping our head.”

The unfortunate news for WSU’s defense is that the group will be shorthanded on Saturday, at least early on. Veteran safety Cale Reeder was ejected for a targeting penalty in last week’s game, which also comes with a disqualification for the first half of the following game. Defensive end Raam Stevenson left early with an injury, and defensive tackle Mike Sandjo didn’t play, leaving their status for this weekend’s game in question.

The Cougs will want those defenders back against Morris, who has completed nearly 70% of his passes and tossed 11 touchdowns. He isn’t as mobile as other quarterbacks WSU has faced this season, but he’s been elusive enough, reaching 50 rushing yards on two occasions to total four rushing touchdowns.

When WSU has the ball…

Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is coming off an efficient outing last weekend, hitting on nearly 80% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes, and in part, he can thank his team’s rushing offense for the lift.

Can WSU keep an improved ground game going against the Cavaliers’ defense, which is allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game? Early returns are unclear. WSU running back Kirby Vorhees has a made a strong impression in recent weeks, breaking loose for an 88-yard game against Ole Miss, and he’s enjoyed even better blocking from offensive linemen in those spots. That has opened up the Cougs’ offense, which has enjoyed a balanced attack as a result.

But that might get more difficult against UVA linemen like Fisher Carmac, Jahmeer Carter and Mitchell Melton, all of whom have logged some of the team’s best run defense grades in PFF’s book. In the Hoos’ win over Louisville two weeks ago, they permitted only 54 rushing yards. It’s clear they have a physical group up front, the type that could slow down Vorhees and fellow running back Angel Johnson, who has started each game but has logged fewer snaps than Vorhees in five of six games.

It’s also worth keeping this in mind: WSU receivers Devin Ellison and Carter Pabst missed last week’s game. Ellison was slightly limited with an ankle roll, while Pabst didn’t play at all. It’s unclear whether they’ll be able to play in Charlottesville – Rogers kept things tight-lipped when asked about their statuses – but their absences could figure prominently. Ellison is the team’s best deep threat, and when he missed the first three games of the season, Pabst looked like a promising young receiver, both in the pass-catching and run-blocking departments.

That’s where receiver Tony Freeman could make a splash against UVA’s coverage unit, which is allowing 240 passing yards per game, tied for No. 97 nationally. Freeman is a week removed from hauling in nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown – but against a Virginia secondary that has logged four interceptions, including two from cornerback Ja’Son Prevard, Eckhaus will have to take care to avoid turnovers.

The difference between a WSU offense turning the ball over and a WSU offense that isn’t is stark, and that might be an understatement. To knock off the Cavaliers, the latter will probably have to show up in Charlottesville.