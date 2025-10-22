3,000 rainbow trout die in north Idaho truck crash

An Idaho Fish and Game fish hatchery truck rolled last week in north-central Idaho, killing 3,000 rainbow trout and injuring the driver, according to the state agency.

The driver, a Fish and Game employee, lost control of the tanker truck Oct. 16 on state Highway 8 near Bovill, a town with fewer than 300 residents in Latah County east of Moscow,according to Fish and Game in a news release. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver was hauling roughly 3,000 “catchable size” trout to Elk Creek Reservoir, located near nearby Elk River. All the fish died.

Fish and Game fish managers will adjust stocking efforts across the Clearwater Region following the crash to ensure Elk Creek Reservoir is stocked this fall.