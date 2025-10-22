Detectives looking for help solving two armed robberies within week of each other

Detectives are looking for help identifying this man believed to have robbed Mobil gas station, 11115 W. Medical Lake Road, at about 11 p.m. Oct. 13. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A man who used a knife to rob a West Plains gas station last week and a man who pulled a pistol during a Spokane Valley convenience store robbery this week are on the loose, and detectives are looking for the public’s help.

The first alleged armed robbery happened about 11 p.m. Oct. 13 at a Mobil gas station, 11115 W. Medical Lake Road, near Interstate 90, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim stated a man he identified as white walked into the store and behind the counter near the cash register, holding an unsheathed knife in his hand. He told the victim to stay back as he took cash from the register drawer and ran away, before driving off in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

The suspect was wearing a black mask, but investigators believe someone who knows him can help identify him by his distinctive clothing.

The suspect was also wearing camouflage pants and a dark hoodie with a logo on the upper left side.

The second armed robbery happened about 2 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven, 722 N. Park Road, in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

The victim said a man he identified as white entered the store, gathered items and approached the counter. He then set the items on the counter, walked behind it and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol, ordering the victim to open the cash register.

The suspect gathered the cash in the till, multiple packs of cigarettes and other items, placing them in a black bag or backpack before leaving the store.

The suspect, described as about 30 to 40 years old, was wearing a two-toned black and dark green/brown jacket with a hood covering his head and a black baseball-type hat. He was also wearing dark pants and black shoes.

He appears to have a tattoo on his right cheek, a patch of facial hair under his lower lip and was believed to have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the 7-Eleven robbery or who can help identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Marc Melville at (509) 477-3325 and reference incident No. 10149875.

Call Detective Christina Ennis at (509) 477-3477 and reference No. 10146745 with information about the West Plains robbery.