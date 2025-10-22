Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum closed after crash causes ‘significant damage’

Westbound I-90 is currently closed near Cle Elum after an oversized vehicle struck the Bullfrog Road overpass at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday. (Courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation)

Travelers planning to drive westbound across Snoqualmie Pass should expect “significant” delays after a late-night crash damaged an overpass over Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, an “oversized” semitruck struck the Bullfrog Road overpass at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, which caused “significant damage.” Washington State Patrol stopped the driver and is currently investigating the incident.

Jeremy Weber, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson, said Wednesday that no injuries had been reported.

Meagan Lott, a WSDOT spokesperson, said the agency has closed the overpass and westbound lanes of I-90 at Exit 80 “for the safety of the traveling public” and is assessing the damage. Traffic is being detoured off the highway via the Exit 80 off-ramp and back on using the on-ramp.

The extent of the damage and a timeline for reopening the roadways are not currently known. Crews from Olympia are en route to the site to assess the roadway and determine the next steps.

According to Lott, approximately 1,500 vehicles cross the Bullfrog Road overpass each day, while 17,000 motorists drive this section of I-90 each day.