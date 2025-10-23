WSU lands commitment from class of 2026 JUCO OL Ashton Mozone

PULLMAN – Washington State is filling out its class of 2026 with some brawn up front.

The Cougars earned a commitment Thursday from junior college offensive lineman Ashton Mozone, a three-star prospect who spent each of the past two years at Iowa Western Community College, where he earned scores of offers, almost all from the Group of 5 level.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Mozone chose WSU over offers from Boise State and Texas State (both future members of the Pac-12), plus East Carolina, Florida International, Hawaii, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

Mozone is the first junior college member of WSU’s class of 2026, which currently stands at 15 players. In that group, he’s the fourth offensive lineman, underscoring the importance head coach Jimmy Rogers and assistants have placed on imposing their will in the trenches. The other linemen in the group are Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle), Beckett Schreiber (Madison, Wisconsin) and Cooper Daines (Mead).

For WSU, these are also important additions because of recent losses in the class. Earlier this month, five players decommitted, including running back Gabriel Wilson, safety Kaden Olson, wide receivers Maurice Purify II and Hudson Lewis (flipped to Utah), and linebacker Josh Faraimo – all three-star prospects.

Three-star running back John Hebert, a Houston native, flipped his commitment from WSU to Houston earlier this summer.

There’s likely additional context behind these decisions, including some from coaches, who are always monitoring the high school performances of their prospects.

But it is true that for various reasons, WSU’s class of 2026 has reduced from as many as 19 members, now down to 15.

Look for the Cougars to add a few different names to their class of 2026 before the early signing day, which is Dec. 4. Mozone falls in that group.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:

• Three-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star OL Beckett Schreiber (Memorial, Madison, Wisconsin).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Three-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).