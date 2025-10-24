Geothermal, academic complex building in progress at CWU

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

ELLENSBURG — Central Washington University is enhancing its campus infrastructure with the construction of the new North Academic Complex. Spanning 108,000 square feet, this building is expected to serve as a hub for social sciences, housing general classrooms, an auditorium and dedicated spaces for the Law and Justice program, slated for completion in fall 2026.

The NAC, which is being constructed in the north-central area of campus, marks a significant departure from CWU’s typical focus on STEM-related projects.

Delano Palmer, the Director of Capital Planning and Projects at CWU, expressed the importance of this initiative in diversifying the university’s capital investments.

“This is the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to dedicate resources to a non-STEM-related project,” Palmer said. “With substantial enrollment growth projected, this facility will provide much-needed classroom space and foster a sense of community among our students.”

Currently, the university is replacing two older buildings — the L&L Building, which has already been demolished, and Carroll Hall, set for demolition next year. By doing so, CWU aims to modernize its academic offerings while expanding its educational environment to accommodate increasing numbers of freshmen.

“This project is crucial for enhancing students’ experiences and creating inviting, functional spaces that support modern learning methodologies,” Palmer said.

Among the notable features of the NAC is a 240-seat TED Talks-style auditorium designed for lectures and community events.

“This auditorium will be one of the largest on campus and equipped with state-of-the-art technology,” Palmer said. “We envision that it will become a key venue for not only student events but also public discourse and outreach programs.”

The design of the NAC prioritizes sustainability and resource efficiency, aligning with Washington State’s Climate Commitment Act, according to CWU officials. The new building will utilize a geothermal heating and cooling system, leveraging the renewable heat from the Ellensburg Aquifer through a dedicated GeoEco Plant.

“Once operational, this system will connect to 500,000 square feet of academic space across campus, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable building practices,” Palmer said.

He said this initiative distinguishes CWU as a leader in sustainable education facilities compared to other universities in Washington.

In addition to geothermal technology, the NAC will feature skylights and large-pane windows throughout the structure to take advantage of the natural light. Palmer indicated that this was an intentional design choice to enhance student well-being and comfort.

“We believe a well-lit environment fosters creativity and collaboration, essential elements for our students’ success,” he said.

Cross-laminated timber sourced from local tribal nations will also play a prominent role in the building’s design.

“This unique choice not only brings aesthetic beauty to the structure but also supports local economies and reinforces our partnership with the Yakama Nation,” Palmer said.

The project timeline indicates that the NAC construction began in September 2023, with the initial phase concluded this year, followed by the installation of furnishings and equipment. The building is anticipated to be fully operational by fall 2026

“We aim for our faculty to move in during the summer of 2026, ready to welcome students for the following fall semester,” he said.