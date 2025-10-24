State parks officially opens new Knothead Trail facilities

Diana Dupuis, center holding scissors, director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new parking lot at Knothead Valley Trailhead in Riverside State Park on Friday, Oct 24, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A group of mostly staff, volunteers and heavy trail users gathered Friday to dedicate a new parking lot that will provide visitors better access to the popular Knothead Valley Trailhead but also take much needed pressure off the nearby parking lot for the Indian Painted Rocks Trailhead on the Little Spokane River.

The crew was joined by Diana Dupuis, director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Dupuis said he was glad to come back home to Spokane for the dedication.

“I worked on this trail,” she said looking over her shoulder at the striking rock formations jutting upward that are ringed by several dead and damaged trees from a 2014 fire that charred the area. “There was just such a huge need for safe areas. It’s a beautiful area.”

State park crews converted a former homestead, located on West Rutter Parkway just north and a bit east of the existing parking area for Indian Painted Rocks Trailhead, into the new facilities for Knothead trail, which provides more than 7 miles of trail in a loop if you include the spur that takes you to the top of the rock formation.

That hike up to the top of the rock formation will give hikers a view of Mt. Spokane, which is the largest of all state parks and the only one bigger than Riverside State Park on which the Knothead trail resides.

All told, including the trail that parallels the Little Spokane River, the Knothead trail provides about 1,100 feet of elevation change.

“I think the state is lucky to be able to provide these great spaces, especially in the urban environment,” Dupuis said. “Access is important for people’s physical health and psychological health. This embodies all of that.

“That’s why Spokane is so great,” she continued. “You can have THIS just down the road from where you live.”

The trail cuts through 701 acres managed by Riverside State Park but mostly is made up of the Van Horn, Edburg and Bass Conservation Area that was obtained through the Spokane County Conservation Futures Program.

Dupui and other state parks officials acknowledged that partnership and thanked Doug Chase, the county’s parks director, who attended the ceremony.

“I’m here to celebrate the opening of the trailhead. What a great accomplishment,” Chase said. “We really value our partnerships with the state. But the bottom line is that it provides more opportunities for the public to get out and recreate.”

Knothead trail is reserved for foot traffic. Bicycles, motorcycles and ATVs are not permitted. The scope of the work that opened Friday included adding more than 30 parking stalls, a paved access road and bathroom facilities.

A trail also connects to the Indian Painted Hills parking area, which is a popular summer destination and take-out location for kayaks and other users.

Justin Krogstad, the area manager for Washington State Parks, said planners intentionally left out picnic tables and other amenities found in other state parks.

“This is on a busy road, especially in the summer,” Krogstad said. “We don’t want people to picnic. We want them to enjoy the hike but not really stay here.”

He noted that a gate will be closed nightly to prevent overnight camping.

Rex Schultz, the community engagement manager for Washington State Parks, said he was not sure how Knothead trail got its Knothead name.

“My dad called me that a lot growing up,” he quipped. “For 20 years, even before I worked for parks, it’s been known as Knothead.

“I love this trail,” he continued. “This addition is going to be appreciated for years and years to come.”