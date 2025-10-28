With DBs Bryce Heckard and Jarvse Dickerson, WSU adds two more members to class of 2026, which now stands at 20

PULLMAN – Washington State isn’t slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Since Monday night, the Cougars have added two members to their class of 2026: Junior college cornerback Bryce Heckard and prep prospect Jarvse Dickerson, the latter of whom hails from the Houston area. Those two make the 19th and 20th members of the Cougars’ class.

Dating back to Friday, the Cougars have piled up six commitments in recent days, underscoring the importance coaches have placed on filling out the class before the Dec. 3 early signing period.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, the three-star Dickerson announced his decision on Tuesday morning, turning down offers from UTSA, UTEP, Missouri State and others . A standout at Brazos High School in Wallis, Texas, Dickerson is being recruited to play safety, but he’s played all over the field in high school.

He has 14 carries for 149 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He’s even played a little quarterback, completing 5 of 11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, showing the type of athleticism and versatility that WSU head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are often looking for out of their prep prospects.

Dickerson makes the fourth defensive back in WSU’s class of 2026, joining prep safety Matthew McClain, prep cornerback Kameron Hurst and Heckard.

Heckard is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, becoming the fourth JUCO member of the class. That’s the most the Cougs have reached into the junior college ranks in the past several seasons, albeit now with a new coaching staff and new priorities amid a shifting landscape. The others include defensive tackle Andy Burburija, offensive lineman Ashton Mozone and running back Daniel Swinney, all from Iowa Western Community College.

Heckard turned down offers from New Mexico and UNLV to commit to WSU. In six games at City College of San Francisco, which has been kind to the Cougars in recent memory, he’s totaled 13 tackles (1 for loss) and 9 PBU in 6 games.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star OL Beckett Schreiber (Memorial, Madison, Wisconsin).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star CB Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Three-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).