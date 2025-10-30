Field Reports: Idaho Fish and Game investigating wildlife crimes in Osburn

From staff reports

Game wardens are investigating an elk that was killed and left to waste and the illegal killing of a mule deer doe in North Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that officers believe the animals were killed between Oct. 19 and 22 near the town of Osburn.

The elk was shot and left to waste off Nuchols Gulch Road. It was shot behind the shoulder and no meat was taken from the animal. Officers believe it was killed on Oct. 19.

The doe was killed during a closed season. It was found up the Polaris Peak Road with its quarters and backstraps removed.

Wardens are asking anyone with information about the two cases to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or to report tips online.

Lands Council plans public lands storytelling night

A night of live storytelling about the outdoors and public lands is planned for next week.

The Lands Council is hosting Campfire Stories next Thursday at the Wildland Cooperative in Colbert.

The event will feature more than a half-dozen speakers sharing stories about the outdoors in the Inland Northwest.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate public lands,” said Adam Gebauer, the public lands director for the Lands Council.

Gebauer said the group has held at least five similar storytelling nights in the past. The theme this time around is Trail Magic.

The event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ecologist to talk moths at Audubon meeting

A Spokane ecologist is set to speak to the local Audubon chapter next month.

Chris Cosma, an ecologist with the Conservation Biology Institute, will give a presentation about the importance of moths to healthy ecosystems at a meeting of the Spokane Audubon Society on Nov. 12.

Cosma, who earned a Phd. from the University of California-Riverside in 2024, says moths are among the most important organisms on earth, but that many species are in decline, according to an Audubon news release.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Shadle Park Library. It will also be livestreamed online via a link available at audubonspokane.org.