How Eleonora Villa has expanded her game since deciding to stay with WSU

Washington State guard Eleonora Villa drives around a defender during a practice on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

All of a sudden, it’s Eleonora Villa’s basketball team in Pullman.

When others were defecting around her, Eleonora Villa stayed.

When others sought greener pastures, Eleonora Villa decided the pasture was green enough where she was at.

When others were reaching for better opportunities, Eleonora Villa was more than satisfied with the opportunity she sought when she left her home in Lissone, Italy, for the United States – or, more specifically, Pullman and Washington State University.

Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge is thrilled Villa didn’t leave with the other six transfers.

“She could have left,” Ethridge said.

None of the transfers is more talented than Villa – or could mean more to the Cougars’ success this season.

The 5-foot-8 junior guard, a West Coast Conference Second Team pick a year ago and a 2025-26 Preseason selection, is poised to have her best season. She’ll be counted on to do so.

A gifted shooting guard, Villa also will play at the point. But Ethridge knows it’s more important for Villa to create offense for herself. And she must do that in the context of the offense, something Ethridge thought Villa didn’t take advantage of last season.

Villa, who will start for a third straight year this season, made an impact immediately at WSU. She started 27 games as a freshman while averaging 33 minutes per game. She averaged a second-best 12.9 points and 2.3 assists per game and was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. She scored in double digits in 13 straight games.

It didn’t surprise Ethridge. Villa arrived with considerable international playing experience.

Last year, Villa started 34 games. She averaged a team-best 13.6 points to go with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She had a career-high 24 points against Gonzaga.

She will crack the 1,000-point milestone early this season. She’s at 927 with two years remaining.

Villa wants to improve her shooting percentages. Her career marks are 33.2% from 3-point range and 43.9% overall.

She’s attempted fewer than 12 shots from the floor a game.

All of Villa’s numbers should go up this season including shots attempted.

“She’ll play some point guard for sure, but we need her to score and I don’t want her to be overwhelmed with having to enter us in our offense all the time,” Ethridge said. “We need her to get some good looks and have others set her up at times too.”

Villa has changed jersey numbers – from 10 to 2. Returning sophomore guard Charlotte Abraham, who wore 19 last season, asked Villa if she could have 10.

So Villa chose the number her twin sister, Mitilde, wears.

“It’s very cool to carry her on the court with me,” Villa said.

Villa got to spend three months with her family at home this summer while practicing for 3 ½ weeks with the Italy Senior National Team.

She arrived in Italy in mid-May and was supposed to return in mid-July. But difficulties getting her visa renewed stalled her plans by a month.

She went home with a detailed skill development plan from Ethridge.

Ethridge liked what she saw when Villa returned.

“She did what she needed to do,” Ethridge said. “Any time any of our players can be on the radar of their national team that’s good. She was playing against 25 and 30 year olds. When she came back you could see the growth. It was a great summer for her.”

Said Villa: “It was a great experience. I was one of the youngest players. It helped a lot to play with very experienced players. It was good for my decision making.”

Ethridge said Villa’s improvements will be evident.

“Last year, she let people go under screens and wouldn’t shoot behind screens,” Ethridge said. “We need her to dribble and get her 3-point shot. And she’s such a good driver and can create shots for herself. She has a nice floater. But we want her to extend her range and shoot 3s off the bounce.”

Villa’s improvement will make her teammates better by extension.

“If she can get defenses to extend out a little bit, it just makes her drive game better and makes us better,” Ethridge said.

Villa’s play is infectious in many ways.

“She’s a really happy person and doesn’t have a big ego,” Ethridge said. “She has fun, smiles and competes really hard. She doesn’t let pressure situations overwhelm her. Her play is very instinctive, natural. She has a very calming presence.”

And Villa’s decision to continue playing in Pullman will pay dividends for the Cougars this season.

“I never want to force something,” Villa said. “I want the game to come to me. I want to improve my shooting and do what my team needs. I can’t wait to start playing and see who we are.”

Villa, who can be shy at times, appeared to break out of a shell at the WCC Media Day. She was confident, smiling frequently.

She will put lots of smiles on the faces of WSU faithful this season.