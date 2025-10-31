White House to resume pared-down public tours in December

By Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy USA TODAY

Want to check out White House’s official state china in the China Room? Or admire the collection of silver-gilt tableware in the Vermeil Room? You’re out of luck even though the public tours are slated to resume soon.

The People’s House will open to the public once again, albeit on a limited scale, after months of closure due to the controversial demolition of the East Wing and the construction of the new $300 million ballroom, the White House announced on Oct. 31.

The visitors, who ordinarily would have entered through the East Wing, which housed the first lady’s offices until the middle of the month, will be using an “updated route,” the White House said.

The public will now be entering through the North Portico, Nick Clemens, communications director for first lady Melania Trump told USA TODAY.

The tours, which were suspended in August as work on the 90,000-square-foot ballroom commenced, will reopen on Dec. 2.

“In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor,” according to a statement issued by the White House. “The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump.”

Unlike past tours, the public will not be able to visit the ground floor, which features the Vermeil Room, the China Room and the library, as they are now being used by the first lady’s office, Clemens told USA TODAY.

The Vermeil Room showcases a collection of silver-gilt or vermeil tableware, which was donated to the White House by American-heiress Margaret Thompson Biddle in 1956. The China Room houses the collection of official state china, glassware, and silverware used by presidents, and is primarily used by the first lady for smaller receptions.

The visitors will also not be able to walk through the East Colonnade while admiring the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, both casualties of the demolition. Nor will they be able to peak into the family theater - as that’s gone, too.

Still available for tour will be rooms on the State Floor such as the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room, Red Room, State Dining Room and the Entrance Hall.

Congressional offices will be able to submit tour requests for their constituents on Nov.3. Tour availability for December will open 30 days prior to each potential tour date, the White House said.