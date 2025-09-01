Geomagnetic storm to bring northern lights to Pacific Northwest

By Mark Graves Oregonian

A powerful solar flare unleashed a geomagnetic storm Monday night, potentially pushing the aurora borealis far enough south to spill into northern Oregon, lighting up skies throughout the Pacific Northwest.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 (moderate) to G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch for Monday and Tuesday nights, with a chance the storm could briefly reach G4 (severe) levels – a rare surge that sometimes brings the aurora into lower latitudes.

This storm originates from a coronal mass ejection from the sun – a massive burst of solar material sometimes referred to as a CME. In this case, one CME is expected to overtake another, amplifying the effect in what scientists describe as a “cannibal CME.”

The sun has entered the peak of Solar Cycle 25, an 11-year rhythm of solar activity. NOAA says this active stretch will last into 2026, boosting chances for auroral activity to creep farther south.

Aurora watchers should monitor the planetary K-index (Kp) – NOAA’s global measure of geomagnetic activity. The index runs from 0 (quiet) to 9 (extreme). Kp values of 6 or 7 correspond to the G2–G3 storm warning scale, and when sustained at those levels, the auroral oval can dip into northern U.S. latitudes, – including Oregon and Washington.

The aurora likely won’t be visible from Spokane, said meteorologist Joey Clevenger with the National Weather Service, as it’s not quite bright enough to be seen this south according to the service models.

Northern Washington may have better luck, however, but a string of fires in the area have filled the air with smoke and may obscure any viewing.

For the best odds of spotting the lights, head outside between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., under clear, dark skies with an unobstructed view to the north. Locations such as the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River, and elevated areas are ideal vantage points, for example.

Photographers hoping to capture the display will need long exposures between two and eight seconds. If your lens allows, set the focus to infinity. Smartphone apps can provide manual control of aperture, shutter speed and ISO.

During longer exposures, the camera must remain completely still, so use a tripod or solid surface. To avoid shake when pressing the shutter, use the timer option available on most cameras and phones. If your smartphone has a “night” or “aurora” setting, you’re ready to go. Most important, experiment with different ISOs and shutter speeds to capture the look you want.

Bottom line: If you’re in northern Oregon, or Eastern Washington, and the skies stay clear, Monday night is one of the year’s strongest opportunities to watch the northern lights spill south. Get away from city lights, look north, and hope the sun delivers.

Spokesman-Review staff contributed to this report.