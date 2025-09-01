WSU S Cale Reeder to return from injury in some capacity next week, WR Devin Ellison’s status in question

PULLMAN – Washington State is expecting veteran safety Cale Reeder to return from injury for this weekend’s home game against San Diego State, at least in some capacity. The team just isn’t sure what that will look like.

That’s the word from WSU coach Jimmy Rogers, who said in a Monday news conference that after sitting out Saturday’s season-opening win over Idaho with an injury, Reeder is expected to return to practice and suit up this weekend.

“How much, I don’t know,” Rogers said. “That’s not really up to me right now.”

Reeder, a trusted veteran who followed Rogers from South Dakota State to WSU last winter, missed a handful of fall camp practices with what Rogers called at the time “a slight issue with his knee.” In two of the team’s final practices, Reeder was seen on crutches, but he was off them for the final day, which was Aug. 15.

Reeder was in street clothes for the Cougars’ 13-10 win over the Vandals on Saturday.

A key cog in WSU’s safety corps, Reeder was a lock for a big-time role before the injury came his way. He played 53 games in four seasons of action at South Dakota State before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2 of last season. His absence could be a costly one for the Cougars.

But if there is one position group WSU can afford to be a tad shorthanded at, it’s safety, where fellow veterans Tucker Large and Matt Durrance are holding things down. Both started Saturday’s game and played some of the most snaps on the team, helping hold UI QB Joshua Wood to just 33 passing yards. Durrance also forced a fumble that freshman Kyle Peterson recovered.

“I’m excited to get him back,” Rogers said. “He’s been a great asset for us on the back end, and collectively as a defense, having him out there, he’s a veteran player with a ton of experience, and he’s gonna be in the rotation when he’s healthy, for sure.”

WSU is less certain about wide receiver Devin Ellison, who missed Saturday’s game with his foot in a walking boot. Rogers said only “I’m not sure where Devin is at” of Ellison, a junior college transfer expected to make a big splash this fall after choosing the Cougs over finalists Boise State and UCF.

Ellison also missed several fall camp practices. Rogers said those absences were about a heel issue, indicating Ellison wanted to return to practice but he wasn’t cleared by trainers.

WSU’s starting wide receivers against Idaho included Jeremiah Noga, Josh Meredith and Tony Freeman, the latter of whom caught seven passes for 64 yards. Without Ellison, expect that rotation to look similar this Saturday.

Rogers provides clarity on QB Zevi EckhausIt didn’t just register as something of a surprise for Rogers to name quarterback Jaxon Potter the team’s starter. It also took many by surprise to go away from veteran Zevi Eckhaus, who looked to be a leader in the four-way competition during fall camp.

On Monday, Rogers said he centered his decision more around his impressions of Potter, an accurate passer with a 6-foot-5 frame.

“It was a really close race,” Rogers said. “It wasn’t really what Zevi isn’t. It’s just more so what Potter was doing right – and (Julian) Duggar. It’s been a battle, and it will continue to be a battle, because that’s what competition is.”

WSU coach Jimmy Rogers on QB Zevi Eckhaus, who didn't play against Idaho: "It wasn't really what Zevi isn't, it's just more so what Jaxon was doing right."

Rogers also lauded Eckhaus’ character, saying Eckhaus was one of the first players to arrive to watch film on Sunday. He called Eckhaus “a great person, great leader and speaker on this team. He’s got a great connection with everybody on the team.”

“There was a little bit of separation, but it was never a lot,” Rogers said. “It was always close between him, Duggar and Zevi and towards the end there.”