Comedian Nate Bargatze returns to Spokane

A comedian with three Netflix specials and several late-night talk show appearances will return to the Spokane stage next summer.

Nate Bargatze announced new dates for his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour,” including July 24 at the Spokane Arena, according to a news release from the Arena.

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale to the public starting 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.

The Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer has been breaking venue attendance records with more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to his website, nateland.com.

His website stated he is the top-earning comedian in the world, citing Pollstar.

Bargatze made 14 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the most by any comedian. He appeared on “Conan” four times and on Seth Meyers and James Corden’s late-night talk shows, as well.