WSU WR Devin Ellison to miss second game with heel contusion, DT Mike Sandjo to debut

PULLMAN – Devin Ellison is expected to miss a second straight week to open Washington State’s season.

The transfer wide receiver is dealing with a heel contusion that the team “can’t figure out,” coach Jimmy Rogers said Wednesday, indicating Ellison will miss WSU’s home matchup with San Diego State on Saturday. Ellison missed a handful of fall camp practices with the injury as well as the Cougars’ home-opener last weekend, sitting out with his foot in a walking boot.

WSU WR Devin Ellison is in a boot. Looks like he’ll be out tonight against Idaho. pic.twitter.com/yASNlwqKXB — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

A projected starter, Ellison’s absence could be a costly one for WSU, which was counting on his production on the outside. When healthy, he impressed throughout fall camp, showcasing his speed to break away for long touchdown passes, even avoiding the problems with drops that have befallen some teammates.

Ellison started his career at FCS Southern University, where academic issues prevented him from getting on the field his first two seasons. After playing two games in 2022, he transferred to Monterey Peninsula College (California), where a last-minute academic problem sidelined him for the 2023 season.

He finally broke out in 2024, catching 45 passes for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games, earning a three-star prospect rating from 247Sports, which also rated him the sixth-best junior college wideout. In January, Ellison made a big splash when he committed to WSU over finalists UCF and Boise State, the latter of whom made last year’s College Football Playoff.

“He’s got an uber amount of talent,” Rogers said of Ellison. “But he’s gotta execute, and he’s gotta do things right too. Right now, it’s unfortunate he’s probably not gonna be playing on Saturday. So we’ll take it as he goes. When he’s healthy, he’s gonna get an opportunity to compete versus the rest of these guys, and he’s gotta earn that too. And know what he’s doing, just like the other guys in the group are doing.”

In Ellison’s absence, expect the Cougars to lean on returning wide receivers Josh Meredith and Tony Freeman, as well as Jeremiah Noga. After a dazzling fall camp, true freshman Carter Pabst could also enter the mix.

WSU coach Jimmy Rogers on WR Devin Ellison, who is expected to miss this weekend’s game: “He’s just dealing with the heel contusion thing that we can’t figure out.”



Also says DT Mike Sandjo, who missed part of fall camp and season-opener, is expected to play on Saturday pic.twitter.com/d9P1z28WmC — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 4, 2025

Expected to return to action for WSU this Saturday will be defensive tackle Mike Sandjo, a transfer from SMU who missed a chunk of fall camp with an injury. A fifth-year senior, Sandjo figures to bolster the depth of the Cougs’ defensive line, which is already in solid shape with top players Max Baloun, Bryson Lamb, Darrion Dalton and Kaden Beatty making strong impressions last weekend.

Sandjo began his career with one season at Navarro College (Texas) before transferring to SMU, where he played 28 games in three seasons. Last fall, he totaled three tackles and one forced fumbles for the Mustangs, who made the 12-team College Football Playoff.