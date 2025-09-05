Concession building at Avista Stadium ‘complete loss’ in fire

Firefighters continued to dose the fire that destroyed the concession building at Avista Stadium Friday morning, Sept. 5, 2025. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

The concession building at Avista Stadium, home of the Spokane Indians, was destroyed by fire early Friday.

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to the concession building west of the stadium to flames billowing out of the roof, said Spokane Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Barrett at the scene.

The building is a “complete loss,” he said. No injuries have been reported. There was no damage to any other part of the stadium, which is owned by Spokane County.

Crews entered the building initially, but ended up pulling out for safety reasons since it was unlikely anyone was inside, Barrett said. Cause of the fire in under investigation, and the department likely will fly drones around the building as part of the investigation.

Kyle Day, the general manager of the Spokane Indians, said the concession building was constructed in time for the 2013 season.

“We will collect ourselves here and start planning how we rebuild and get ready for next season,” he said.

Crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley fire department fought the blaze.

The reported will be updated.