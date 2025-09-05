Providence adds 6 pediatricians in Spokane area

While cutting services in other areas, Providence has hired six new pediatricians to serve Spokane-area families.

According to Providence spokesperson Jen York, the new pediatricians allow for an additional 4,000-5,000 patient visits each year, will reduce wait times and improve access to preventative care.

Two of the six physicians will be based out of the Indian Trail clinic in the north of Spokane.

“By strengthening services at this location, we’re able to keep care close to home while ensuring timely referrals and continuity of care for children who may need advanced treatment,” York said.

Providence currently employs 90 pediatric specialists across Spokane.

“Welcoming these six pediatricians allows us to meet growing demand and ensure that families have access to timely, personalized care,” Providence Inland Northwest CEO Susan Stacey said in a statement. “It also strengthens our commitment to a seamless care experience–from routine checkups at Indian Trail to specialized treatment at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.”

While adding these positions, Providence has also recently announced closures in other specialties, closing several orthopedic physical therapy clinics in Spokane and Stevens County.