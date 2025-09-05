Spokane air quality to improve next week as Tacoma Creek and Rattlesnake fires rage

With wildfires burning in central Washington and the Idaho panhandle, Spokane is looking to finish out the weekend in a haze before getting a breath of fresher air Monday, lasting for the rest of the week.

Air quality was largely in the “unhealthy for sensitive populations” ratings, with dips into generally unhealthy Friday, as smoke pushed up from fires in the Lewiston area, National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said.

An air quality alert warning sensitive groups – young kids, the elderly and those with respiratory impairments – to limit exposure to outside air in Spokane will stay into effect until Monday.

Clevenger said he expects winds to shift starting Saturday, which will change the source of smoke to be from the central Washington area. Areas closer to wildfires like the northern valleys or the Palouse will likely experience more smoke than Spokane.

Late Saturday may see rain, a trend that should continue next week, Clevenger said, which will likely improve the air quality.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency spokesperson Mark Rowe said that this summer is fairly average, in terms of smoke intensity and duration in Spokane, compared to the previous 10 years.

Rowe said that people should try to limit their exposure to smoke by staying indoors with windows closed and the air conditioner on the recirculate setting, if possible. He recommends that those without access to a smoke-free home stay with friends or visit public buildings to escape the outdoors. Outdoor workers can wear N95 facemasks, he said, but should still try to avoid prolonged exertion and retreat indoors if they feel any ill effect from the smoke.

On the plus side, Clevenger said, the smoke has blocked the sun some during the past week filled with days over 100 degrees.

This week, Spokane is looking at clouds and highs in the mid- to high-70s and low 80s. There is a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Fires

Both the Tacoma Creek and Rattlesnake fires rage on, with no containment Friday, news releases say.

The lightning-caused Tacoma Creek fire, 15 miles northwest of Cusick, spread to around 2,235 acres Friday, with a crew of over 300 people working to suppress and mitigate the growth.

As of Friday, there were no evacuations in place, though there are road closures along Tacoma Creek Road, Cusick Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Olson Creek Road and Batey Bould Trail Head along Tacoma Creek.

The Rattlesnake fire was taken over by Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 7 Friday.

Some 30 miles south of Inchelium, the fire has grown to 8,558 acres in the five days since it started.

Evacuation orders remain for the west side of Nine Mile Hellgate Road to the Redford Road junction and north to Little Nine Mile Creek Road, per the Northeast Fire Information Facebook page. The northside along Canteen Creek and both south and east along the Columbia River are also immediate evacuation zones.