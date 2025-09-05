The pick: Why Washington State will beat San Diego State

PULLMAN – In the days after Washington State eked out a season-opening win over Idaho, a game so close the Cougars had to bow up to avoid giving up the lead in crunch time, their offensive linemen likely hit the reset button.

They played an outsized role in their team’s rushing struggles, just three yards on 22 carries. At times, they were beat up front. At others, they missed assignments and wound up blocking ghosts, allowing defenders to surge into the backfield for tackles.

WSU’s competition doesn’t just get tougher this weekend with a home matchup against San Diego State. The Cougs have to tangle with one of the nation’s best pass rushers, veteran returner Trey White, who placed fifth nationally last season with 12 sacks. He went without a sack in his team’s season-opening win over FCS Stony Brook last week, but he did pocket five pressures, underscoring how much attention will likely be paid to him this fall.

The key for the Cougs’ offensive line, which yielded seven pressures but no sacks last week: Can they hold off the Aztecs’ pass rush and protect QB Jaxon Potter? He has many talents, from avoiding turnovers to using his 6-foot-5 frame to laser accurate passes to receivers, both of which he wielded to solid results in his starting debut last weekend. But he isn’t much of a mobile quarterback.

Still, here’s predicting that the game’s biggest individual matchup, White against first-year starting left tackle Ashton Tripp, will work to build confidence in the Cougars, who will earn the win and move to 2-0.

Tripp, a promising left tackle with a future as bright as any on the team, will have his hands full. White, listed at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, is one of the nation’s finest at getting to quarterbacks. He made mincemeat of power-conference offensive linemen last season, including those at Cal and even against WSU, using his speed and motor to wreak havoc in backfields.

But the Cougars can counter by sending double teams against White, whose teammates on the defensive line didn’t inspire much confidence they can produce at similar levels last week. Outside of White, the only SDSU linemen on this week’s depth chart to tally multiple pressures against Stony Brook were Niles King and Krishna Clay, both listed as backups.

For Potter, it’s also a chance to prove he’s more mobile than might meet the eye. He did make one completion last week on the move, a designed QB rollout. Look for him to take the next step in his development on Saturday.

The pick: WSU 20, San Diego State 17