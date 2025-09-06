Difference makers: WSU QB Jaxon Potter finds his grove against San Diego State

From staff reports

Here are two key performances from Washington State’s 36-13 nonconference win over San Diego State on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Jaxon Potter

The sophomore quarterback took control of the offense after a shaky start, where he completed just one of his first five attempts.

Starting his second career game Potter led scoring drives on five of eight WSU possessions from late in the first quarter to the beginning of the fourth, giving the Cougars the cushion they needed to cruise to victory.

Potter was especially in command going in and out of halftime. On those two drives he completed all nine pass attempts for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his day 28 of 42 for 257 yards and three scores.

Jack Stevens

Washington State’s running back group was much improved Saturday, as was its offensive line. And the Cougars defense once again proved stout, getting after the quarterback and locking down receivers.

But through two games there has not been a more consistent Cougar than the redshirt freshman kicker.

Stevens followed up his opener (2 for 2, game-winning kick against Idaho) with two more field goals of 49 and 42 yards. The kicks would have been good from further.

Though not Stevens’ fault, WSU nearly had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown late against the Aztecs, but it was negated due to an offsides penalty.