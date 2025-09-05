Recap and highlights: Jaxon Potter leads Washington State to win over San Diego State 36-13
PULLMAN — A sea of phone flashlights illuminated the face of Jaxon Potter, who floated from teammate to teammate in the Washington State huddle, preparing to take the field for the fourth quarter. He wore a wide grin as he talked to tackle Ashton Tripp, a pep in his step as he jogged closer to the sideline to throw a few warmup passes.
With their phones out, the Cougar fans who had stuck around for the final frame of their team’s homecoming game against San Diego State serenaded players with a rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” ringing the lyrics around the lower bowl of Gesa Field.
Good times never seemed so good. So good! So good!
In WSU’s 36-13 win over SDSU, Potter made sure of that by turning in his best game in his second career start, tossing a trio of touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 start to the season. A week after looking sluggish in a close win, WSU earned this victory by roaring to life on offense, scoring 29 unanswered points in a far more cushiony triumph.
At the heart of the effort was Potter, who completed 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Trey Leckner and one to veteran receiver Leon Neal Jr. for his first career score. Seven days after producing just three yards, the Cougs’ rushing offense also responded to the tune of 139 yards on 36 carries, including 67 from Kirby Vorhees, 30 from Leo Pulalasi and six from quarterback Julian Dugger, who came off the bench for his first career touchdown in the fourth frame.
WSU’s offense was hardly perfect in this game — the unit opened with back-to-back three-and-outs, then followed with two more in the second half, and that doesn’t even mention the group’s 8 penalties for 55 yards — but it was a much more inspired performance than a one-touchdown showing last week against FCS Idaho. Senior wideout Josh Meredith set a career-high with eight catches, fellow receiver Tony Freeman followed with six and perhaps most importantly, the Cougs’ offensive line looked sharp in both run and pass blocking.
That was noticeable on several occasions: In the third quarter, when Potter had time to laser an 18-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Neal. In the second, when Potter had space to find Leckner in the back of the end zone, good for a 19-7 lead. That came moments after WSU defensive end Isaac Terrell surged into the end zone and sacked SDSU QB Jayden Denegal for a sack, the program’s first in four years.
With those final two plays, the Cougs secured nine points in less than a minute, using a lightning-quick flourish to head into halftime with a 19-7 lead. With two field goals on the night from kicker Jack Stevens, who has opened his WSU career by making all four of his field goal attempts, the hosts had all the scoring they needed.
For that, the Cougars can also credit their defense, which held SDSU to just a 2for-13 effort on third downs and 1-for-4 on fourth downs. The Cougs also tallied three sacks: One from Terrell, one shared by Terrell and fellow defensive end Buddha Peleti and one from defensive tackle Max Baloun, who capped his group’s sterling outing with a takedown late in the fourth quarter.
On the night, WSU’s defense forced SDSU’s offense into four three-and-outs, which came all in a row in the first and second quarters. On defense, the Cougars registered seven tackles for loss, including two from Terrell and one apiece from Baloun, defensive tackle Michael Hughes and linebacker Jack Ellison.
The Cougs’ two-game homestand to open the season is now over. WSU’s next game is a road date with North Texas, coached by Eric Morris, who worked as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator three years ago. He has the Mean Green off to a 2-0 start to the season, including an overtime win over Western Michigan on Saturday.
First quarter
5:18 - WSU 7, SDSU 7: Washington State strikes back after Jaxon Potter completes a 34-yard pass to Carter Pabst to reach the 3. Potter follows with a short touchdown pass to Trey Leckner. Leckner was able to extend his arm to reach the goal line before being brought down.
10:00 - SDSU 7, WSU 0: The Aztecs elect to go for it on fourth down and quarterback Jayden Denegal finds Jacob Bostick for a 35-yard touchdown.
Prior to the drive, it seemed San Diego State had muffed a punt that allowed Washington State to score a touchdown on the recovery but an illegal touching penalty was called.
Second quarter
00:26 - WSU 19, SDSU 7: After receiving the punt after the safety, the Cougars use only four plays to find the end zone before halftime. Potter connects with Leckner for a 3-yard touchdown.
A 34-yard completion to Josh Meredith and 20-yard rush by Leo Pulalasi set up WSU inside the 10.
1:06 - WSU 12, SDSU 7: WSU defensive lineman Isaac Terrell bursts through the line and sacks Denegal for a safety.
2:00 - WSU 10, SDSU 7: Vorhees cuts back and races 31 yards to the Aztecs’ 35.
6:32 - WSU 10, SDSU 7: WSU turns the ball over on downs when Kirby Vorhees is stopped on fourth and 2.
14:48 - WSU 10, SDSU 7: Jack Stevens hits a 49-yard field goal to give the Cougars their first lead of the game.
Halftime
Washington State scores 19 unanswered points to create some breathing room against San Diego State.
After totaling only three yards rushing last week against Idaho, the Cougars have 82 rushing yards at halftime. Vorhees leads the way with eight attempts for 50 yards.
Potter has complete 18 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
San Diego State has been held in check on offense after scoring the game’s first touchdown. The Aztecs have 108 yards of total offense to WSU’s 261.
Third quarter
00:57 - WSU 29, SDSU 13: Denegal drives into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. A 2-point conversion attempt on a fake extra point fails.
The Aztecs score their first points since early in the first quarter.
5:26 - WSU 29, SDSU 7: Stevens makes a 42-yard field goal, giving the Cougars a 22-point lead.
10:55 - WSU 26, SDSU 7: Potter tosses his third touchdown of the game when he finds Leon Neal Jr. for 18 yards.
Potter completed six passes for 70 yards on the drive.
Fourth quarter
2:48 - WSU 36, SDSU 13: Reserve quarterback Julian Dugger keeps the ball and rushes for a 3-yard touchdown.
4:06 - WSU 29, SDSU 13: An offsides penalty on the Aztecs negates a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.
9:11 - WSU 29, SDSU 13: Terrell sacks Denegal to force a turnover on downs by the Aztecs. Terrell has three tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Pregame
Washington State will get a chance to show what future Pac-12 Conference member San Diego State can expect with regular matchups when it hosts the Aztecs for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on KSKN (The CW).
Series history
Washington State and San Diego State have met three times since 2007, with the Cougars holding a 2-1 record.
The most recent game between the two teams happened last season. Washington State rallied from a 26-14 deficit early in the fourth quarter to win 29-26. John Mateer ran in a 2-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score with a little over five minutes to play.
Last week, regional rival Idaho put a scare into the Cougars by tying the game late in the fourth quarter 10-10 before newly-minted starting quarterback Jaxon Potter led his team down for a game-winning field goal to win 13-10.
San Diego State had little trouble with visiting Stony Brook in its first game, winning 42-0. San Diego State’s defense was able to hold Stony Brook under 100 yards of total offense.
Team stats
Individual stats
Game preview
More on the Cougs