On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: Catalunya Grand Prix FS1
6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN2
Noon: Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Roku
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati or L.A. Dodgers at Bal. MLB
1:30 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or Athletics at L.A. Angels MLB
Baseball, MiLB
1:35 p.m.: Reno at Tacoma Root
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Indiana at Washington NBA
3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles NBA
6 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo NBC
Golf
Noon: Champions: Stifel Charity Classic Golf
4 p.m.: USGA: Walker Cup Golf
Rugby, women’s World Cup
8:45 a.m.: South Africa at France CBS Sports
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: WC qualifier: Georgia vs. Bulgaria FS1
9 a.m.: WC qualifier: Lithuania vs. Netherlands FS1
11:45 a.m.: WC qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland FS1
4 p.m.: USL: Westchester at Spokane CBS Sports
Soccer, women
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Como at Genoa CBS Sports
2 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC ESPN
5:30 p.m.: NWSL: Houston at San Diego ESPN
Tennis
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (men’s final) ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
8 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change