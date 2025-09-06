The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Catalunya Grand Prix FS1

6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN2

Noon: Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Roku

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati or L.A. Dodgers at Bal. MLB

1:30 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or Athletics at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, MiLB

1:35 p.m.: Reno at Tacoma Root

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Indiana at Washington NBA

3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles NBA

6 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo NBC

Golf

Noon: Champions: Stifel Charity Classic Golf

4 p.m.: USGA: Walker Cup Golf

Rugby, women’s World Cup

8:45 a.m.: South Africa at France CBS Sports

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: WC qualifier: Georgia vs. Bulgaria FS1

9 a.m.: WC qualifier: Lithuania vs. Netherlands FS1

11:45 a.m.: WC qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland FS1

4 p.m.: USL: Westchester at Spokane CBS Sports

Soccer, women

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Como at Genoa CBS Sports

2 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC ESPN

5:30 p.m.: NWSL: Houston at San Diego ESPN

Tennis

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (men’s final) ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

8 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change