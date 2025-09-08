Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss done for season

Tim Booth Seattle Times

From the time Ryan Bliss underwent surgery to repair his torn biceps, the focus was always on beating the timeline for his recovery and possibly being an option for the Mariners before the end of the regular season.

On the cusp of accomplishing that goal, Bliss suffered another setback — this one ending any chances of the infielder playing again this season.

Bliss underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. Bliss suffered the injury Friday while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

Bliss left the game in the middle of at-bat in the sixth inning following a swing at the plate. It was unclear if the injury occurred on the swing or was an aggravation from a couple innings earlier when he made an awkward slide at second base.

Bliss appeared in six games during the rehab stint with the Rainiers and was 5 for 13 (.385) with two doubles and seven RBI.

It’s a deflating conclusion for a year that started with so much optimism for Bliss after he earned the starting nod at second base out of spring training only to suffer two significant injuries that limited him to just 11 games with the Mariners.

“We’re really disappointed for Ryan and for us, because we really thought he could provide meaningful impact for us as we got into the latter stage of the month and into the playoffs, hopefully,” Hollander said. “He just brings a skill set that’s unique. He can really run. He’s good on the bases. Obviously, hits left hand pitching well. So it’s a disappointment for us, but I think that probably pales in comparison to the disappointment for him.”

Bliss suffered the torn biceps on April 8 in a game against Houston during a swing at the plate and created a hole at second base after he started eight of the first 12 games. Most of his rehab time was spent in Arizona at the Mariners spring training facility but he rejoined the team in Seattle at times as he progressed closer to a potential return.

Hollander said Bliss initially was going to be cleared to play winter ball this offseason but the knee surgery scuttled those plans. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

“(Bliss) had a real runway this year to show he could do some things in the big league level, was just starting to figure it out,” Hollander said. “Had one injury and then almost all the way back after missing most of the year ahead of schedule, and then have something else prop up is I’m sure disappointing.”

Hollander had only two other updates on injuries related to the major league roster.

• Right-handed reliever Gregory Santos (knee) was set to make a second rehab outing with Tacoma on Monday night. Santos is expected to get on the mound up to six times with the Rainiers before the M’s make a determination whether he could be of use in the final days of the regular season or potentially into the playoffs.

Hollander said seeing consistency with Santos’ delivery — along with velocity — will be the key.

“(The knee) was bothering him toward the end of his time when he was with big league team. Before he went on the IL, I think you can see a lot of inconsistencies in his ability to repeat his delivery, throw it over the plate,” Hollander said. “So we’re going to need to see all those things. He’s just been out a long time. And we need to make sure he’s comfortable, and we’re comfortable.”

• RHP Logan Evans (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen on Monday and will throw another one later this week with the hope of starting a rehab assignment next week. Rather than shut down Evans for the season, Hollander said the M’s want to build Evans back up to the level of being able to throw multiple innings as a possible option for the final days or more likely into the postseason.

Evans made 15 starts and had a 4.37 ERA with the M’s this season but landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation after his last start in mid-August.

“He’s a very good pitcher, so the more very good pitchers you can have, the better as we go down the stretch,” Hollander said.

Time for a new window

The restaurant in right field at T-Mobile Park — is it still the Hit it Here Café or not? — needs a new window.

Luke Raley launched a home run during batting practice Monday that shattered one of the windows in the cafe. The swing and result drew a lot of cheers from players and staff on the field and a couple of joking comments that Raley might have to pay for the replacement.

Raley has just four homers in 163 at-bats during games this season, his last coming on July 12 in Detroit.